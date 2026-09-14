Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2791 (Sept 14, 2026) of the podcast, we hear from a top national writer, who is extremely impressed with the “statement” the Dawgs have made by scoring more than 170 points in two games. But Kirby Smart will warn everyone that this team hasn’t played in the SEC, on the road, or dealt with any real adversity yet.

CBS warns not to overlook UGA after ‘statement’ wins

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some national media love for Georgia after another blowout win and explain why Kirby Smart probably doesn’t want to hear that praise ahead of the start of SEC play.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on Gunner Stockton’s remarkable early season performances and briefly touch on the one area where some fans have expressed some concerns.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

40-minute mark: I react to the most notable games from Week 2 including Michigan’s upset of Oklahoma, Oregon’s shocking loss to Oklahoma State and Texas’ comeback win against Ohio State.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.