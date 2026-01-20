Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2626 (Jan. 20, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into the key returning player for UGA’s 2026 offense and what Mike Bobo said about last season’s primary offensive focus. Plus, a look back on Carson Beck’s national championship game performance. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to react to Indiana’s historic season.

CBS writer questions whether UGA offense can ‘finally step up’ in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Indiana’s national championship win and what the Hoosiers’ success says about Georgia’s offense, which was challenged to “step up” in 2026 in a recent article by a CBS Sports writer.

15-minute mark: I discuss Georgia fans’ reaction to Carson Beck being on the losing end of the national championship game and his late-game interception that sealed the Hurricanes’ fate.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including whether Indiana’s championship will create more mid-level programs to have greater aspirations.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.