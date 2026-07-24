Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2755 (July 24, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear from Gunner Stockton on his main goal for 2026.
Georgia Football Podcast: Former UGA QB offers advice to Gunner Stockton
DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans
Beginning of the show: We discuss why it’s important for Gunner to “make memories” this season. We will also hear from some good advice from former UGA QB Jake Fromm.
10-minute mark: One-on-one with Gunner Stockton
22-minute mark: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey joins the show
37-minute mark: The best of SEC Media Days
43-minute mark: Former Alabama RB and current CBS Sports analyst Damien Harris joins the show
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.