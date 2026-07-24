Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2755 (July 24, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear from Gunner Stockton on his main goal for 2026.

Georgia Football Podcast: Former UGA QB offers advice to Gunner Stockton

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: We discuss why it’s important for Gunner to “make memories” this season. We will also hear from some good advice from former UGA QB Jake Fromm.

10-minute mark: One-on-one with Gunner Stockton

22-minute mark: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey joins the show

37-minute mark: The best of SEC Media Days

43-minute mark: Former Alabama RB and current CBS Sports analyst Damien Harris joins the show

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.