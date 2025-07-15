Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2494 (July 15, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will be monitoring everything that Kirby Smart has to say from the College Football Hall of Fame. Plus we preview 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson’s commitment announcement today. We will also hear from former UGA QB Jake Fromm and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy who will explain why he thinks NIck Saban could get back into coaching.

Decision day arrives for 5-star Tyler Atkinson

Beginning of the show: I discuss five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson and share the latest from UGA at SEC Media Days.

15-minute mark: ESPN analyst Greg McElroy joins the show to explain his comments about Nick Saban possibly returning to coaching and the outlook for Gunner Stockton this season.

30-minute mark: I share clips from Kirby Smart and Stockton’s Media Days appearances.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.