Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2758 (July 29, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about the most interesting thing we heard from Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days

Georgia Football Podcast: One word Kirby Smart didn’t want used at SEC Media Days

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: We discuss why Kirby Smart doesn’t want to hear anyone say anything about life being easier now that he has a veteran QB and the most interesting thing we heard from Kirby at SEC Media Days. Plus, we hear from ESPN analyst Greg McElory on how he thinks the Georgia offense can get more explosive.

22-minute mark: Why Zykie Helton could be one of the few freshman starting on day 1.

28-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Ole Miss suing it’s ex-players over NIL, a Big Ten coach calling out the SEC again and the huge price to put advertising on an Ohio State or Notre Dame uniform.

48-minute mark: Former UGA star Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.