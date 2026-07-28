Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2757 (July 28, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why some of the biggest media people in sports are doubting the Dawgs.

Georgia Football Podcast: Prominent ESPN personalities criticize UGA for recent CFP losses

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith recently said about Kirby Smart and Georgia possibly seeing their reputations diminished by recent early exits from the College Football Playoff. I also explain why the average UGA fan probably doesn’t agree with that assessment.

15-minute mark: I talk about a possible rising star for the Bulldogs who got some love last week at SEC media days.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Gunner Stockton and Nate Frazier earning pre-season All-SEC nods.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.