Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2555 (Oct. 8, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will examine the challenges that await the Georgia Bulldogs on the road at Auburn this week. He will also dive into comments made by one ESPN writer who sees the Dawgs starting to reach their full potential. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share the latest from Athens and former Dawg Davin Bellamy also joins the show with his take on the Georgia defense.

ESPN explains simple step for UGA to reach ‘full potential’ on offense

Beginning of the show: I discuss what an ESPN writer recently said about Georgia’s offensive line and explain why the group might quietly be performing better than some realize.

15-minute mark: I share details on an aspect of UGA’s defense that’s enjoying success in the face of some recent criticism of the Bulldogs’ pass rush.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of some the weekend’s top games.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.