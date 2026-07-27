Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2756 (July 27, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans about the biggest difference between Georgia and Texas.

Georgia Football Podcast: Nick Saban speaks bluntly about difference between UGA and Texas

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some recent comments from Nick Saban that perhaps explain why Georgia was picked to win the SEC again in 2026 at media days last week.

20-minute mark: I explain why one approach that Georgia takes to constructing and managing its roster might stand in sharp contrast to some of the more transactional thinking that exists around college football.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some surprises from the media votes in Tampa, Fla. last week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner for another strange piece of audio related to new Florida coach Jon Sumrall and I share the Gator Hater Updater.