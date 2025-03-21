Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2415 (March 21, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at the latest UGA player that ESPN has been touting. Plus, a look at the two Georgia players who have been suspended indefinitely. Later, Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview the latest UGA recruiting news.

ESPN makes bold prediction about rising star on UGA roster

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I share some praise from ESPN for KJ Bolden.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s blowout loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on the disappointing suspensions and player arrests that Georgia announced Thursday.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an odd statement about UGA’s 2025 schedule from a national writer.

55-minute mark: I briefly preview the Diamond Dawgs’ series at Florida.

End of show: I update our Golden Shoe Bracket Challenge and share the Gator Hater Updater.