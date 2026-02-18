Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2647 (Feb. 18, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at why ESPN believes that KJ Bolden will be a preseason All-American and why the junior safety could be one of the Dawgs most important players. Plus, will be the most important thing Larry Knight needs to accomplish as Georgia’s new OLB coach. We will also get a break down of the new hire from former UGA star Davin Bellamy. Plus our insider Mike Griffith joins the show to break down Georgia’s big win over Kentucky.

ESPN projecting huge season from UGA rising star

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss ESPN’s projection that Georgia safety KJ Bolden will emerge as an All-American in 2026.

10-minute mark: I share what one former UGA great says new outside linebackers coach Larry Knight can do to make a positive impact on his position group.

20-minute mark: I celebrate UGA’s basketball win at Kentucky.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the conclusion to a former UGA quarterback’s legal battle against Billy Napier.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.