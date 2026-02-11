Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNationDaily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2642 (Feb. 11, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will break down comments made by ESPN that UGA is one of the teams that improved their stock through the transfer portal. Former Bulldog Davin Bellamy joins the show to share his thoughts on the SEC grind of a schedule and how UGA prepares to defend their conference title. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to preview a pivotal matchup for UGA basketball.

ESPN says UGA’s ‘loaded up’ with talent for 2026

Beginning of the show: I discuss a recent article from ESPN explaining why Georgia was one of the teams that got better this offseason with the talent it acquired and retained.

15-minute mark: I ask a question to UGA fans about who they view the Bulldogs’ top threat to be in the SEC this year.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a potential dilemma at quarterback for Tennessee.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.