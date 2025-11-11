Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2579 (Nov. 11, 2025) of the podcast, we look at how the UGA defense might be turning the corner at the right time, despite some concerns this year. Later, we look at Gunner Stockton’s improvement and if it is enough to get him in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Later our insider Connor Riley joins the show to give his thoughts on what the Dawgs must do to beat Texas.

ESPN shares ‘alarming’ stat involving UGA defense

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the Georgia defense might be turning the corner at the right time despite its previous issues in the first half of games this season.

20-minute mark: I explain why Gunner Stockton could be much more famous after Saturday’s game against Texas if he maintains his recent level of play.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of some of this weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.