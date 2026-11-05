Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2829 (Nov. 5, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at a recent ESPN report that cites a ‘fatal flaw’ that could keep Georgia from accomplishing their goals in 2026. Brandon will also discuss how UGA linebacker Chris Cole has become the heartbeat of the UGA defense.

ESPN warns of ‘fatal flaw’ that could keep UGA from national championship

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia’s desire for continued improvement based on a challenge Kirby Smart recently gave his team and explain one key area where ESPN believes UGA needs to get better or otherwise it could see its season come to a premature end.

20-minute mark: I describe the emergence of Chris Cole as a soon-to-be household name among college football fans.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

50-minute mark: I share some comments from Indiana coach Curt Cignetti criticizing the College Football Playoff selection committee and ESPN for what he calls an SEC bias.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.