Georgia football podcast: Fans unhappy after former UGA player snubbed by NFL scouts

Beginning of the show: I discuss the strong reaction from Georgia fans after former UGA safety Dan Jackson was excluded from the list of invitees for the upcoming NFL scouting combine.

10-minute mark: I briefly discuss a change for UGA’s Classic City Collective and address the uncertain picture for how collectives and NIL will work in the soon-to-be revenue sharing era.

15-minute mark: I share a clip of former Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker making a recruiting pitch for five-star prospect Tyler Atkinson.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including pre-spring previews for Alabama, Auburn and more.

55-minute mark: I celebrate the return of the Diamond Dawgs as the college baseball season begins on Friday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.