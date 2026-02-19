Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2648 (Feb. 19, 2026) of the podcast, we bring you a very interesting story from Fernando Mendoza, who says he originally planned to call Kirby Smart and commit to Georgia, but a bad cell phone got in the way. Plus, we went to Pennsylvania to talk to 5-star UGA RB Kemon Spell, who says he is fully committed to UGA. We also update you on the arrests of Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon. Later, former UGA star WR Terrence Edwards stops by.

Fernando Mendoza reveals surprising detail about his recruitment by UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a recent admission from Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza about how close he came to almost coming to Georgia.

10-minute mark: I discuss two Georgia players getting arrested on misdemeanor driving charges.

20-minute mark: I share some strong comments from five-star UGA running back commit Kemon Spell firing back against those who don’t think he’ll remain committed to the Bulldogs.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the growing hype around Lane Kiffin at LSU.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.