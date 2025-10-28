Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2569 (Oct. 28, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will continue Georgia-Florida week talk with the latest from UGA coach Kirby Smart on the rivalry in Jacksonville. Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm also stops by to share his memories of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show with how the Dawgs are preparing and what to expect coming off of their bye week.

Florida uses social media to spice up rivalry week with UGA

Beginning of the show: I discuss the mood around the Georgia-Florida rivalry ahead of Saturday’s game.

20-minute mark: I share the aftermath of Jared Curtis’ visit to Vanderbilt and explain why UGA is still seemingly in good shape with the five-star quarterback.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

35-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on Week 9 and a reminder about some teams that aren’t eliminated from Playoff contention yet.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.