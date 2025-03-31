Georgia football podcast: Former 5-star shares perfect message about why he chose UGA

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2421 (March 31, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down Justin Williams comments about why he chose UGA and why UGA fans will love it. Plus, a look at how the Diamond Dawgs swept an SEC rival. Later, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss if UGA and Texas are considered rivals now.

Beginning of the show: I explain why I think Georgia has an emerging rivalry with Texas and why that makes some recent comments from UGA linebacker Justin Williams more enjoyable.

15-minute mark: I invite DawgNation Daily listeners to participate in a special project related to the upcoming season.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility that preseason games could soon take place in college football.

End of show: I update our Golden Shoe bracket challenge and share our Gator Hater Updater.