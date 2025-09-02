Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2529 (Sep. 2, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams digs into places where the Dawgs can improve after Saturday’s win over Marshall. Former UGA All-American offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb will explain why the OL was good but not great. We also discuss the places Gunner Stockton can improve. Later we have some fun with UGA DL Christen Miller. And our insider Connor Riley will join the show to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Dawgs.

Former All-American shares candid thoughts on ‘rough’ UGA OL play

Beginning of the show: I discuss some areas for improvement after the Week 1 win vs. Marshall -- including the offensive line based on some comments from Jon Stinchcomb. I also explain why the season’s first weekend demonstrates a significant opportunity that awaits UGA if it can shore up certain areas.

15-minute mark: I share a fun exchange involving Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other headlines including Bill Belichick’s disastrous debut as North Carolina coach.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.