Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2401 (March 3, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down the former UGA players that took blame for offensive issues. Plus, a look at what Wes Johnson had to say about the Diamond Dawgs upcoming SEC play. Later, a look at a 5-star TE who will be taking an official visit to UGA.

Georgia football podcast: Former team captain shares blunt thoughts on UGA’s offensive struggles

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss former UGA offensive lineman Tate Ratledge’s candid assessment of why Georgia’s offense underperformed in 2024 and what that could mean for the future of the program.

15-minute mark: I celebrate a successful weekend for several UGA athletic teams.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.