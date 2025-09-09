Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2534 (Sept 9, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at how UGA is coming under fire ahead of their SEC opener. Plus, we will hear from Kirby Smart on what to expect from the upcoming matchup and Colbie Young on Gunner Stockton. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to preview UGA at Tennessee.

Former UGA great rips Gunner Stockton, picks Tennessee to win

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some mounting criticism of UGA ahead of Saturday’s game at Tennessee -- including from one of Georgia’s own beloved former players.

20-minute mark: I explain why the outcome Saturday will be determined by a lot more than just Gunner Stockton’s performance.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I recap some of the more notable games from Week 2 including Oklahoma’s win vs. Michigan and Mississippi State’s upset of Arizona State.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.