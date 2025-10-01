Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2550 (Oct. 1, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into comments made by former Dawg David Pollack about where UGA stands in the race for the College Football Playoff. He will also examine UGA’s pass rush problems and what one prominent SEC coach had to say about Kirby Smart’s 4th down decision against Alabama. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by with the latest from Athens and former Dawg Davin Bellamy also joins the show with how he would like to see things chance on UGA’s defense.

Former UGA great shares blunt message about Bulldogs’ Playoff hopes

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what David Pollack said about his uncertainty regarding whether Georgia will make the College Football Playoff and I explain how an improved defensive performance is crucial for UGA if it wants to still achieve that goal.

20-minute mark: I share some intriguing analysis from Lane Kiffin, who was being interviewed by Kirk Herbstreit, on what happened for the Bulldogs on the now-infamous failed fourth down attempt against Alabama on Saturday night.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the upcoming weekend’s biggest games.

55-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.