Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2655 (March 2, 2026) of the podcast, we look at the incredible performance by Monroe Freeling at the combine and how to Dawgs continue to pump out first rounders at linebacker. Later, we hear from Micah Morris and Monroe about the two sides to Kirby Smart. The one who will yell at you in practice and the one that the cameras don’t always see. Later Jon Stinchcomb drops by to wrap up the Dawgs in the combine.

Former UGA player creates incredible buzz at NFL combine

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Monroe Freeling becoming the latest former Georgia player to become the talk of the NFL scouting combine.

15-minute mark: I explain a side of Kirby Smart’s coaching personality that isn’t always noticed, but has been pivotal to the Bulldogs’ success.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on two crucial quarterback competitions within the league.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.