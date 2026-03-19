Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2668 (March 19, 2026) of the podcast, we follow up with the best moments from UGA’s pro day. As CJ Allen tries to prove himself as a top NFL draft prospect, one former Dawg is coming to his defense. Later, we hear from Gunner Stockton on what he must do to take the next step as a leader and why he’s still not totally over the Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss. Plus, we hear from former UGA star Terrence Edwards about the start of spring practice and we get you ready for Georgia’s first round game in the NCAA tournament with some thoughts from Mike White on why his team his ready for the big dance.

Former UGA star fires back at critic of Kirby Smart’s defense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the online chatter around former Georgia linebacker CJ Allen after his pro day performance and share a strong rebuke from former UGA cornerback Eric Stokes against critics of Allen and his role in Kirby Smart’s defense.

20-minute mark: I share clips of Gunner Stockton talking about why he wants this year to be different than 2025 and how a more explosive offense can help achieve that goal.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of Day One of the NCAA tournament.

50-minute mark: I share clips of Mike White previewing the Bulldogs’ first-round game against St. Louis.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.