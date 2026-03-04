Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2657 (March 4, 2026) of the podcast, we discuss why former UGA WRs Colbie Young and Dillion Bell are so high on Talyn Taylor. Plus former UGA star Jake Fromm explains what young WRs must do to gain the trust of their QB. Later, we celebrate Georgia basketball’s huge win over Alabama and we hear from Kirby Smart on why he supports playoff expansion. Plus, former UGA LB Davin Bellamy stops by and we hear from our insider Mike Griffith.

Former UGA WRs predict major impact for Talyn Taylor

Beginning of the show: I discuss what former Georgia wide receivers such as Colbie Young and Dillon Bell recently said about former five-star Talyn Taylor, a player they believe could do big things in 2026.

20-minute mark: I celebrate UGA’s basketball win against Alabama and share some extensive comments from Kirby Smart in support of Playof expansion.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on Florida’s quarterback competition.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.