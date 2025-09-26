Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2547 (Sept 26, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why about what it will take to beat Alabama once and for all on Saturday.

Georgia Football Podcast: 3 things UGA must do to beat Alabama

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: Cody Chaffins and Jeff Sentell step in to help me preview Saturday’s game vs. Alabama.

20-minute mark: I share my top concern for UGA against the Crimson Tide.

30-minute mark: We discuss the distinguished list of recruiting visitors expected to be on hand.

45-minute mark: I share final thoughts on some of the other top games of the weekend.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.