Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2820 (Oct. 23, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why 5-star quarterback and UGA commit Jayden Wade’s visit to Michigan is drawing major reactions from the Bulldog fanbase.

5-star UGA commit’s visit plans draw strong reaction

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss five-star quarterback, and Georgia commit, Jayden Wade’s planned visit to Michigan this weekend.

10-minute mark: I explain why Kirby Smart seemingly paid tribue to one of the greatest actors of all time earlier this week.

20-minute mark: I share a behind-the-scenes look at former UGA coach Mark Richt at the Chick-Fil-A Dawg Bowl earlier this week.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I explain why some UGA fans may experience some frustration related to one of the games on tap this weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.