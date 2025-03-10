Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2406 (March 10, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Nate Frazier could be the face of UGA football.

Georgia Football Podcast: An ambitious goal for Nate Frazier in 2025

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why I’m hoping a big year is in store for Georgia running back Nate Frazier and what impact that could have on the Bulldogs in 2025.

15-minute mark: I celebrate a successful weekend for UGA basketball and the Diamond Dawgs.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a rare compliment from me for Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.