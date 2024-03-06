Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2154 (March 6, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what the future could look like for Kirby Smart. Plus former UGA QB Jake Fromm and DawgNation reporter Kaylee Mansell join the program. Later, a behind the scenes look at tge NFL Combine.

Georgia football podcast: One question every UGA fan should ask themselves

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some recent comments from Kirby Smart about his coaching future and a discussion about how UGA fans should view the next phase of the Smart Era at UGA.

15-minute mark: I discuss ESPN proclaiming Carson Beck as the top returning QB in college football.

20-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some new information about why Arch Manning is reportedly opting out of the EA Sports college football video game.

40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show for a fun behind-the-scenes look back at the NFL scouting combine.

50-minute mark: I share the clip that we tried to play on Tuesday of Shane Beamer complaining about James Coley leaving for UGA.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.