Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2216 (June 4, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down the release of ESPN’s FPI rankings and what that says about the UGA football program. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the program to discuss Jaden Rashada’s lawsuit against Florida, as well as, the Diamond Dawgs historic run. Later, ESPN predicts improvement for UGA rivals.

Georgia football podcast: Correcting false narrative about the 2024 College Football Playoff chase

Beginning of the show: I take a look at what could be viewed as a false narrative for the upcoming season’s Playoff chase and explain why it might fall on Kirby Smart to correct it.

15-minute mark: I discuss how the addition of Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC change the league’s schedules -- including UGA’s.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including one high-profile coach who reportedly worked very hard to avoid playing an SEC power.

End of the show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.