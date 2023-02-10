Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,883 (Feb. 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what one national writer predicts will happen with the Bulldogs’ quarterback competition this fall.

Georgia football podcast: National writer makes ‘bold prediction’ about UGA QB competition

Beginning of the show: One of the most-watched stories in college football this year will be who replaces Stetson Bennett has Georgia quarterback. Last year’s backup, Carson Beck, is arguably in the best position to emerge as this year’s starter, but the other signal callers in the competition -- Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton -- will have their opportunity to impress as well.

In fact, at least one national writer thinks the battle to become UGA’s QB1 could last into the season. I’ll discuss on today’s show what that could mean for the Bulldogs if that turns out to be true.