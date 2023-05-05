Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,933 (April 25, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the regular season games that will tell the tale for the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia football podcast: 3 games that will define UGA’s 2023 season

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Beginning of the show: A lot has been made of what appears to be an advantageous schedule for Georgia this season. Based on early projections of point spreads, it’s possible UGA isn’t challenged at all during the regular season.