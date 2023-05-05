Georgia football podcast: 3 games that will define UGA’s 2023 season
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,933 (April 25, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the regular season games that will tell the tale for the Bulldogs this season.
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Beginning of the show: A lot has been made of what appears to be an advantageous schedule for Georgia this season. Based on early projections of point spreads, it’s possible UGA isn’t challenged at all during the regular season.
However, college football also has a way of surprising us. Such as last year, when Missouri gave the Bulldogs a much tougher test than anyone could’ve imagined.
On today’s show, I’ll discuss the three games on UGA’s schedule most likely to determine how well the Bulldogs are progressing toward’s a possible third-straight national championship.
15-minute mark: I address one of the position groups we arguably learned the least about during spring practice: the UGA running backs.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show with a closer look at the Bulldogs defense after spring practice.
40-minute mark: I continue my look at a big game for each SEC team this season.
End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown.