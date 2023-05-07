Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck deserves credit for spring emergence
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,935 (April 27, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what appeared to be an impressive performance for Carson Beck throughout spring practice, and why his growth and maturity shouldn’t be taken for granted.
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Thursday, April 27, 2023
Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was certainly impressive during the Bulldogs’ annual G-Day spring scrimmage, which seemingly capped off a series of practices in which Beck appeared likely to emerge as UGA’s next starting quarterback.
I’ll explain on today’s show why Beck’s growth and maturity shouldn’t be taken for granted.
15-minute mark: I discuss why one of the most anticipated storylines for UGA’s spring practice, the promotion of Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator, ultimately proved to be inconsequential given his unit’s successful performance on G-Day.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to address the UGA freshmen most likely to make a big impact during their first seasons.
40-minute mark: I finish my series looking at a big game for each of the SEC’s team during the upcoming season.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Countdown.