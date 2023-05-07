Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,935 (April 27, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what appeared to be an impressive performance for Carson Beck throughout spring practice, and why his growth and maturity shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck deserves credit for spring emergence

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Thursday, April 27, 2023

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was certainly impressive during the Bulldogs’ annual G-Day spring scrimmage, which seemingly capped off a series of practices in which Beck appeared likely to emerge as UGA’s next starting quarterback.