Georgia football podcast: 10 players who’ll determine whether UGA wins the national championship

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia was well-represented on Athlon Sports’ preseason All-SEC team released this week, and the Bulldogs players mentioned provide a valuable snap shot of the players likely to lay the foundation for UGA’s pursuit of another national championship. I’ll discuss on today’s show the players who appear already on the cusp of greatness, and those who could also take a major step forward this season.