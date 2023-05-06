Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,934 (April 26, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic said about Georgia, and a concern he has for the Bulldogs, during a recent podcast conversation.

Georgia football podcast: SEC Network analyst sees ‘glaring deficiency’ with UGA

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia is almost certainly a guarantee to be named the preseason No. 1 team when the official polls come out later this summer, but that doesn’t mean the Bulldogs aren’t perceived to have some potential issues.