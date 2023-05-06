Georgia football podcast: SEC Network analyst sees ‘glaring deficiency’ with UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,934 (April 26, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic said about Georgia, and a concern he has for the Bulldogs, during a recent podcast conversation.
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is almost certainly a guarantee to be named the preseason No. 1 team when the official polls come out later this summer, but that doesn’t mean the Bulldogs aren’t perceived to have some potential issues.
I’ll share an example of one of those concerns on today’s show based on some comments from SEC Network analyst Cole Cubleic, who watched UGA’s spring game, and commented about the Bulldogs during a recent podcast conversation.
I’ll also share what UGA coach Kirby Smart shared on the topic addressed by Cubelic.
15-minute mark: I discuss the possibility that Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith could be on the verge of a breakout season after his starring performance in the Peach Bowl win vs. Ohio State last season and his two touchdowns in the G-Day game last month.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss some of the big storylines around other SEC teams ahead of the upcoming season.
40-minute mark: I continue my look at games of note for some of the league’s teams this season.
End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown.