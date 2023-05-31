Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,956 (May 30, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what an anonymous SEC assistant coach said about the Bulldogs in the Athlon Sports college football preview magazine.

Georgia football podcast: Anonymous coach candidly discusses UGA’s dominance

Beginning of the show: When coaches are given anonymity as a condition for speaking the result is often more candid commentary. It’s a device that writers and publications frequently use in the hopes of generating interesting content. At times, the anonymous coaches quoted in stories who’ve been asked to evaluate Georgia haven’t always been kind with their assessments despite the success the Bulldogs have had.

However, that isn’t the case with the anonymous SEC assistant coach quoted in the Athlon Sports College Football Preview Magazine. I’ll discuss what he said on today’s show and why statements like this represent a bit of a change in UGA’s public perception.