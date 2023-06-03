Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,959 (June 2, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Kirby Smart making what perhaps will be viewed as some as a surprising admission about the role that good luck played in Georgia’s most recent national championship season.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart gives surprising explanation for how UGA won the national championship

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s march to a second straight national championship last season barely saw the Bulldogs challenged. Only two games were even reasonably close -- a regular season escape at Missouri and the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

However, Kirby Smart’s focus was fully on those close calls during a recent interview on the Paul Finebaum Show. Smart says UGA might’ve gotten lucky in those games.