Georgia football podcast: CBS analyst pays huge compliment to UGA defense
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,969 (June 16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what a CBS writer recently said about the outlook for Georgia’s front seven this season.
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Friday, June 16, 2023.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is expected to field a great defense once again this season, and one facet of the unit is being projected to be the best in the country.
A writer for CBS sports recently made the case for the Bulldogs’ front seven being the top group in the sport this season. I’ll explain on today’s show why, if that turns out to be true, it will be a valuable asset in UGA’s attempt to “Go for three in ‘23.”
I’ll also share some entertaining audio from former Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith explaining how the UGA defense maintains its edge throughout the season.
15-minute mark: I discuss how Dylan Raiola’s arrival in 2024 coincides with a tougher schedule for the Bulldogs.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest on the Bulldogs’ 2024 class.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the teams who look like losers after the SEC’s 2024 schedule release.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.