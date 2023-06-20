Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,969 (June 16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what a CBS writer recently said about the outlook for Georgia’s front seven this season.

Georgia football podcast: CBS analyst pays huge compliment to UGA defense

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Friday, June 16, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia is expected to field a great defense once again this season, and one facet of the unit is being projected to be the best in the country.