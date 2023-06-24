Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,974 (June 22 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some historic achievements UGA can accomplish this season.

Georgia football podcast: 3 ways in which UGA can make history in 2023

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Beginning of the show: There’s one obvious piece of history Georgia is chasing this season. It’s trying to become the first team since Minnesota in the 1930s to win three straight national championships. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why that isn’t the only historical feats potential on the horizon for the Bulldogs.