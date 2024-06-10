Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2220 (June 10, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down the latest UGA commit and highlights the Diamond Dawgs for forcing a game three in their super regional vs NC State. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the program to discuss the latest details of the 2024 football schedule. Later, a preview of the College World Series.

Georgia football podcast: UGA gets 2 pieces of great news in recruiting during busy weekend

Beginning of the show: A look at the commitment from four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett and the reaffirmation of five-star tight end Elyiss Williams’ pledge to the Bulldogs.

10-minute mark: I preview tonight’s Game 3 of the Super Regional involving the Diamond Dawgs and NC State.

15-minute mark: I share a clip of UGA baseball coach Wes Johnson discussing the team’s mindset after a bounce-back win on Sunday after the disastrous loss on Saturday.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a LSU running back reversing course on a transfer decision.

40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins joins the show to discuss the Diamond Dawgs’ chances of advancing the the College World Series.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.