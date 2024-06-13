Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2223 (June 13, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams examines a prediction made by one SEC coach and what it says about the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024. Brandon will also take a look at a big-time recruit who will make another trip to Athens this weekend. Later in the show Terrence Edwards stops by to talk about UGA’s wide receiver recruiting and where 4-star Talyn Taylor and potentially 4-star CJ Wiley fit into the mix.

SEC coach makes bold prediction UGA fans won’t want to miss

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at one SEC coach’s belief that no one -- presumably even UGA -- will be able to go undefeated in the SEC this year.

15-minute mark: I discuss more good recruiting news for UGA as a five-star defensive lineman announces he’s visiting Athens this weekend.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin poking fun at Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.