Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2224 (June 14, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will compare the mindsets of Tom Brady and Jake Fromm and how they tie into the culture Kirby Smart has instilled in the UGA football program. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the program to discuss UGA’s latest 2025 commits. Later, a look at how the Big 12 is considering radical ideas to boost revenue.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart apparently has something important in common with Tom Brady

Beginning of the show: A look at a recent viral video clip from Tom Brady and an explanation for why Brady’s remarks remind me of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart.

15-minute mark: I discuss Georgia Tech coach Brent Key speaking out on his hatred for the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility that the Big 12 might get creative in how it tries to close the revenue gap with the SEC in the years to come.

45-minute mark: I celebrate a significant accomplishment for Charlie Condon and look back on the fun atmosphere UGA fans created for the Diamond Dawgs during the NCAA regional and super regional.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.