Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,976(June 26, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA should ignore most of what’s being said about its 2023 schedule.

Georgia football podcast: UGA shouldn’t apologize for perception of 2023 schedule

Beginning of the show: Some have criticized what appears to be a softer schedule for Georgia in 2023 than might typically be expected from an SEC team. I’ll explain on today’s show why most of this noise isn’t worthy of a response and make a prediction for how the Bulldogs will handle the slate of games on tap for this season.

10-minute mark: I share why the first couple weeks of the 2023 season could be quite revealing about some of the Bulldogs’ top SEC competition.