Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,977 (June 27, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit doubles down on doubts about UGA.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit doubles down on doubts about UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is the reigning two-time national champions, but not everyone is apparently convinced the Bulldogs will be able to win it all again -- including the sport’s most prominent analyst, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit recently made the case for UGA’s SEC nemesis, Alabama, as a team to watch for this year’s national championship, and recently doubled down on that claim on the Pat McAfee Show.