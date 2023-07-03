Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,978 (June 29, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia’s offensive line might be the team’s top strength this season, and why that could be a good thing for the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a third straight national championship.

Georgia football podcast: Assessing UGA’s top strength in 2023

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s roster is filled with talented players ahead of the 2023 season, and the competition to determine the program’s top position group would be an intense one. Certainly, plenty of UGA fans could have fun debating where the Bulldogs have the most depth. However, on today’s show, I’ll explain why it’s appropriate to give that nod to UGA’s offensive line, and I also discuss why that could provide a huge boost to the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a third straight national championship.