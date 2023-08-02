Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,000 (Aug. 1, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what one national writer said about the way some UGA fans have responded to some of the takes surrounding the Bulldogs’ chances of winning their third straight national championship this fall.

Georgia football podcast: National writer takes jab at UGA fans

Beginning of the show: I have taken time over the last couple of months to highlight some of the opinions of prominent figures within the college football media about the top challengers to Georgia as it seeks to win its third straight national championship. Many UGA fans have been -- I believe -- justifiably aggravated by the extent to which teams that UGA has recently beaten, such as Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl, have been given the benefit of the doubt about finally being able to overtake the Bulldogs despite a paucity of evidence to support the point.

This response from fans has drawn the ire of at least one national writer, who recently share some criticism of UGA fans. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I preview the next phase of UGA’s quarterback competition as fall camp begins.