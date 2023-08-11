clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,007 (Aug. 10, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about one national writer who’s showing proper appreciation for the potentially historic nature of UGA’s season as it seeks to “Go for 3 in 23.”

Georgia football podcast: CBS writer explains how UGA can complete ‘greatest run of all time’

Beginning of the show: No team in college football has won three straight national championships since the 1930s, and given the competive nature of the sport in modern times, a case can be made that if Georgia could accomplish that feat this season it would be the most significant achievement in history.

In fact, Dennis Dood, a writer for CBS sports, recently made a similar assertion.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why it’s nice to see the Bulldogs finally get the proper appreciation for what might be in store for this this year.

15-minute mark: I discuss why UGA’s quarterback situation is different from the majority of other programs and explain why that might be a good thing for the Dawgs this year.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headllines including Texas A&M ending an NIL fund after a recent statement by the IRS.

50-minute mark: Mr. College Football Tony Barnhart joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

