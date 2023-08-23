clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,015 (Aug. 22, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what LSU coach Brian Kelly said about UGA’s national championship run in 2022, and why it’s more of a compliment than it perhaps first appears.

Georgia football podcast: Brian Kelly gives UGA a strange compliment

Beginning of the show: LSU coach Brian Kelly knows firsthand how dominant Georgia is. Kelly’s Tigers were easily beaten by UGA in the SEC championship game last December, and Kelly happily acknowledged at SEC Media Days in July that he still saw a talent gap present when he compared his team to UGA.

Kelly also spoke out about UGA again this week when he was asked by ESPN’s Chris Low what it would take for his program to win a national championship. Kelly cited the so-called “grit” the Bulldogs demonstrated in a road game at Missouri where UGA didn’t play well for most of the game, but still managed to escape with a victory.

I’ll explain some key takeaways that UGA fans shouldn’t miss from Kelly’s statement on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss two UGA wide receivers from wildly different backgrounds who seem to have more in common than one would imagine, and discuss how the comparison between them explains what makes the UGA program special.

15-minute mark: I update a number of key injuries for the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some possible bulletin board material for UGA from one of the league’s former coaches.

50-minute mark: I celebrate a successful performance for former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm in an exciting preseason win for the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

