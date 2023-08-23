Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,015 (Aug. 22, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what LSU coach Brian Kelly said about UGA’s national championship run in 2022, and why it’s more of a compliment than it perhaps first appears.

Georgia football podcast: Brian Kelly gives UGA a strange compliment

Beginning of the show: LSU coach Brian Kelly knows firsthand how dominant Georgia is. Kelly’s Tigers were easily beaten by UGA in the SEC championship game last December, and Kelly happily acknowledged at SEC Media Days in July that he still saw a talent gap present when he compared his team to UGA.

Kelly also spoke out about UGA again this week when he was asked by ESPN’s Chris Low what it would take for his program to win a national championship. Kelly cited the so-called “grit” the Bulldogs demonstrated in a road game at Missouri where UGA didn’t play well for most of the game, but still managed to escape with a victory.

I’ll explain some key takeaways that UGA fans shouldn’t miss from Kelly’s statement on today’s show.