Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,782 (Sept. 20, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why this year’s chase for the national championship might be different than it was last year.

Georgia football podcast: One way UGA’s championship pursuit is different than last year

Beginning of the show: Last year, Georgia broke through to win a national championship for the first time in Kirby Smart’s career as a head coach and for the first time in more than 40 years for the program over all. The historic nature of that feat almost certainly conjured certain emotions. However, as UGA finds itself in a similar position this season, it seems the feeling around the Bulldogs might be a little different. I’ll talk more about why on today’s show.

20-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show to recap the win vs. South Carolina and discuss Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett’s hot start to the season.