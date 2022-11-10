Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,817-19 (Nov. 8-10, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the aftermath of Georgia’s win vs. Tennessee and what comes next for the Bulldogs as UGA returns to the road in SEC play at Mississippi State this Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Catch up on the latest episodes of DawgNation Daily

Tuesday: Former Alabama QB admits brutal truth about UGA

On Tuesday’s show, I share some audio from former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, who isn’t happy with the current state of his alma mater. I’ll use that to draw a sharp contrast with UGA as a way of explaining why the Bulldogs are, once again, on top of the college football world. DawgNation’s Connor Riley and former Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm also join the show.