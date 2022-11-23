Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart offers philosophical take on UGA’s championship odds
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,827 (Nov. 23, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Kirby Smart is disregarding UGA’s status as a heavy favorite in Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech and the other games the Bulldogs are likely to play this season.
Beginning of the show: Georgia plays Saturday against Georgia Tech as more than a 35-point favorite, but as you might expect, that’s not causing UGA coach Kirby Smart to assume the game will be easy. I’ll share an intriguing comment from Smart on today’s show and discuss what it means for the remainder of the Bulldogs’ pursuit of another national championship.
15-minute mark: I share some audio from a special interview I did in 2019 with former UGA coach and athletic director Vince Dooley in anticipation of the public ceremony this Friday night celebrating Dooley’s life and legacy.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest rumors and reports regarding Lane Kiffin’s interest in the Auburn job.
50-minute mark: I make some picks and preview the weekend’s top games.
End of show: I share a special Thanksgiving message for DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers, award some Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.