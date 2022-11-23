Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,827 (Nov. 23, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Kirby Smart is disregarding UGA’s status as a heavy favorite in Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech and the other games the Bulldogs are likely to play this season.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart offers philosophical take on UGA’s championship odds

Beginning of the show: Georgia plays Saturday against Georgia Tech as more than a 35-point favorite, but as you might expect, that’s not causing UGA coach Kirby Smart to assume the game will be easy. I’ll share an intriguing comment from Smart on today’s show and discuss what it means for the remainder of the Bulldogs’ pursuit of another national championship.

15-minute mark: I share some audio from a special interview I did in 2019 with former UGA coach and athletic director Vince Dooley in anticipation of the public ceremony this Friday night celebrating Dooley’s life and legacy.